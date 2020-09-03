TikTok Hacks To Get The Job You Want

Consider some of these ideas the next time you’re applying for a job.

BRUSHING UP ON YOUR RESUME

IN THE INTERVIEW

Look your best on Zoom, according to science: wear neutral colors, business casual (unless you want to look like an expert), and show the actual room behind you! More information here.

Psychology tricks that help you get what you want during the interview: “No Yes Necessary” and “Assistance”. The break-down here.

Three adjectives, one strength, one weakness: how to answer the “Describe Your Personality” question in an interview. Reasoning here.

Job sounding like a great fit? Ask this question to tell if a hiring manager would be good to work for: “Can you tell me about the most successful person you’ve ever hired, and what exactly they did to be successful? Here’s why!

Have a better trick for us? Send your info to Studio512@KXAN.com. We'd love to hear from you!