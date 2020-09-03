TikTok Hacks To Get The Job You Want

Consider some of these ideas the next time you’re applying for a job.
BRUSHING UP ON YOUR RESUME
- Label your skill set and make it measurable: change the top portion of your resume. Why you should make a quick visual statement instead of a summary about yourself.
- Maybe you should add these two sections to your resume: “How I Work” and “Principles.” A description on how it makes you stand out here.
- Why to get rid of “References Upon Request” at the bottom of your resume: it’s old school! What to do instead.
- Sneaky, but it just may work: copy 50-90% of the job description into your resume, turn it white, and hide it on your resume! Why this might be doing a recruiter a favor.
IN THE INTERVIEW
- Look your best on Zoom, according to science: wear neutral colors, business casual (unless you want to look like an expert), and show the actual room behind you! More information here.
- Psychology tricks that help you get what you want during the interview: “No Yes Necessary” and “Assistance”. The break-down here.
- Three adjectives, one strength, one weakness: how to answer the “Describe Your Personality” question in an interview. Reasoning here.
- Job sounding like a great fit? Ask this question to tell if a hiring manager would be good to work for: “Can you tell me about the most successful person you’ve ever hired, and what exactly they did to be successful? Here’s why!
Consider some of these ideas the next time you're applying for a job.