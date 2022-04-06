Cookie creators Tiffany and Leon Chen chatted with Studio 512 about their newest venture, a book called “It’s Not Just Cookies: Stories & Recipes from the Tiff’s Treats Kitchen,” which is now on sale!

“In the book, readers will get a behind-the-scenes look at how we built a first-of-its-kind, on-demand delivery concept while juggling college classes at UT, hustling for years to earn a profit, adding marriage and children to the mix, and eventually, introducing warm cookie delivery to new markets across the U.S. The book, ranked #1 on Amazon in cookbooks during pre-orders, details some of our favorite ‘warm cookie moments’ with customers over the years. It also includes Tiff’s never-before-released, very own homemade versions of her recipes, complete with full-page, full-color photos so readers can bake Tiff’s Treats at home.”

Tiff and Leon started in business together as sophomores in college (just 19 years old!), over 20 years ago. Tiffany stood Leon up on a date; as an apology, she baked him homemade cookies, and delivered them warm – and an idea was born.

Tiff’s Treats now has 75 stores (the latest opened just last week in El Paso). The brand has locations in five states (Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Oklahoma) and will open in two more states this year (Florida and Denver). The headquarters and flagship location are in Austin.

Leon’s top tip for beginning entrepreneurs is to focus on what your dreams really are – don’t sell out too early just because you see dollar signs! Tiffany says to just go for it, because over-thinking it can torpedo your motivation. “Think like 19-year-olds!”

Earn a voucher for a dozen free cookies from Tiff’s Treats with the purchase of their new book, which is available at Book People, Barnes & Noble, Target, on Amazon and more. Go to CookieDelivery.com/BookOffer to redeem!