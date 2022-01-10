Tie-Dye For Pieces That Are Comfy And Stylish From Shop Mila & Me

Melissa Dieck Thaxton, Owner and Designer of Shop Mila & Me, joined Steph and Rosie to share her comfy collection and the inspiration behind it.

Mila & Me is a small, Latina-owned, hand-dyed, loungewear brand with matching mommy & baby options. The idea for the brand was conceived during COVID-19 to brighten your day and bring you comfort and peace.

Melissa’s 5-month-old daughter (at the time), Mila, was the inspiration behind starting Mila & Me. When she was 6-weeks old, she had to undergo surgery for an abnormal mass that had been growing in her abdomen since she was in utero. She was incredibly strong and resilient. Melissa says, “As a new mother, struggling with a healing newborn, the global pandemic was an instant reminder that we, as a nation and a community, would need that same determination and strength. I channeled my energy into creating custom tie dye pieces for family and friends, which turned into my creative outlet. My focus amplified when I knew it was a way for us to help and to bring happiness and comfort to people with my pieces.”

The Mila & Me mission is to create unique loungewear that brings you comfort, color and joy. Each piece is hand dyed with love, bringing you effortless style.

