ThunderCloud Subs 32nd annual Turkey Trot is almost here! Last chance for early bird registration is Nov. 17 at midnight

AUSTIN — The 32nd annual ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot—Austin’s favorite Thanksgiving Day tradition, benefiting Caritas of Austin is just over a week away, and early bird registration closes on Thursday, Nov. 17, at midnight.

“We’re thrilled that the 32nd anniversary ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot will be fully back in person,” says Mike Haggerty, co-owner of ThunderCloud and executive director of the Trot. “We’ll still provide a virtual option for Austin expats and other fans and friends around the world.”

Last year’s Trot raised $240,000 and had nearly 14,000 participants, and Haggerty expects this year’s event to be larger now that Covid protocols are largely lifted and the community level risk is low according to Austin Public Health (although conditions will be monitored and the Trot will follow any updated protocols). The average number of participants pre-Covid was around 22,000 people, Haggerty says.

The ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot is a labor of love for employees, participants, sponsors, and the community. As they have for the prior 31 years, all proceeds will go to Caritas of Austin, which has received $4.5 million dollars from the Trot since it began in 1991 with a handful of volunteers and 600 participants.

Caritas served more than 6,700 individuals last year through its housing programs, education, employment, kitchen and pantry and refugee services. The organization broke ground on its first residential center last year, which will have 171 studio apartments and supportive services.

The winner of this year’s Trot Art Contest is Terri Fann, a recovering engineer who created her winning artwork with magic markers–no computers involved! Terri learned about the contest as a volunteer for Caritas, where she’s volunteered at the soup kitchen, and she also helped at packet pickup a number of times. She has many Trot T-shirts from her years as a volunteer. This year, she will participate with her family so all can enjoy the spectacle of her art on 20,000 or so runners and walkers.

Several generations of Trot fans have collected the run T-shirts, come up with creative costumes, formed competitive fundraising teams, or simply looked forward to burning calories before their Thanksgiving feast.

For most, ThunderCloud Subs has also been in their lives for decades (ThunderCloud was founded in 1975).

Registration fees range from $15 for the Stepping Stone School Kids K to $35 for the timed 5 mile run/walk, and prices go up Nov. 17. Registrants have their choice of the traditional Trot long-sleeved T-shirt, OR a $10 gift card to ThunderCloud Subs, a Trot headband and wristbands, or bandana.

Trot sponsor First Texas Honda will again donate a new Honda Accord for the Trot raffle ($25 per ticket or five tickets for $100) with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting Caritas.

Tickets can be purchased online or at packet pickup between now and Thanksgiving day. The Trot festivities begin at 7 a.m. Thanksgiving morning at the Long Center. See thundercloud.com for all of the details and to register.