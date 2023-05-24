Kristin Finan of Austin Travels Magazine joined Studio 512 to share three of her favorite daytrips from Austin.

Gruene/New Braunfels: Stay at Camp Fimfo, an awesome new glamping resort; catch live music at the Whitewater Amphitheatre; cool off at Schlitterbahn and toobing on the Comal and Guadalupe Rivers; go shopping and grab a bite in quaint Gruene. There’s so much to do here, and it’s all less than an hour from Austin!

Galveston: Hit the beach at Galveston; enjoy rides and games along the Pleasure Pier; go on a free tree sculpture tour of the island; take a dolphin cruise; and don’t miss amazing seafood and shopping in the Strand District.

Sip and see in the Hill Country: There are so many amazing breweries and distilleries in the Austin area, such as Treaty Oak, Frontyard Brewing, Deep Eddy and much more. Plan a daytrip and sample some of what’s on offer.

Keep up with all of their features at AustinTravels.com