Three Central Texas Wines To Sip This Summer

If you’re interested in refreshing, local wine, but get overwhelmed by all the choices, the Austin Winery has some top picks for you this summer.

#1

Sparkling Gewurztraminer

Try this one if you’re interested in a bone dry, crisp, green apple + honeysuckle clean minerality.

#2

Friends with Benefits

Cute name, delicious taste! Try this if you’re a pino grigio drinker. There are balanced tropical & stone fruit undertones.

#3

Cinsault

This one is like a pinot noir: silky sexy, light body; black tea, and sour cherry.

Check out more from the Austin Winery here

