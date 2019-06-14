Thomas J. Henry to Donate $40K to Domestic Violence Organization, SAFE

Attorney Thomas J. Henry is donating $40,000 to The SAFE Alliance at SAFE Headquarters in Austin in an effort to raise awareness on the impact of domestic violence.

SAFE, an Austin-based organization, is committed to assisting and protecting women and children who have suffered from domestic abuse.

“Family violence is the number one cause of injury to women in the United States; it’s the most common yet least reported crime in the country,” said Attorney Thomas J. Henry. “Through my partnership with SAFE, it is my mission to help bring to light the positive impact this amazing organization is making in the community.”

“SAFE is thrilled to partner with Thomas J. Henry in an effort to end violence and abuse. Family violence is the number one crime and cause of injury to women in the United States, and abuse and sexual exploitation of children are alarmingly on the rise,” said SAFE Co-CEO Kelly White.

