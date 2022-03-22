Spring has officially sprung, and that means time for some home and garden make-overs!

The “Spring Home and Garden Show” is this weekend and one of the featured presenters is here to lend her expertise. Claire Zinnecker is the founder of Claire Zinnecker Design.

Good morning, Claire!

How did you get involved in design?



I was always interested in painting, sewing and remodeling my little dollhouse. My uncle was an architect and I looked up to him and decided at around 7 that that is what I wanted to do as a career. As I got older he suggested I look into interior design and I did, and never looked back.

Do you only design in Austin?



I’ve recently been taking on clients outside of Texas and would love to continue to expand this part of CZD.

Where are you hoping your business goes in 1-5 years?



Honestly I’ve never really thought about my five year plan until this year. I’ve been fortunate to have organic growth but now I’ve decided I’m ready to take a bit more control of where CZD goes from here. I’m hoping to continue growing the design side of the company and perhaps gain a few more employees. I’d also like to get more involved in product design. I try to incorporate it into all of my projects and would love to be able to begin to sell these items and possibly create my own line or store mixed with vintage and new products.

Claire will be presenting at the “Home and Garden Show” this Saturday at 1 PM. You can learn more about Claire and her home design services at ClaireZinneckerDesign.com

The “Austin Home and Garden Show” is happening this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Palmer Events Center. To learn more — and to purchase your tickets — go to AustinSpringHomeAndGardenShow.com

This segment is paid for by The Austin Home and Garden Show and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.