This “Super September,” take part in Austin’s virtual 2020 CASA Superhero Run, costume contest, and fundraiser! The CASA Superhero Run supports nearly 3,000 children across Central Texas through the CASA programs of Travis, Williamson, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe & Hays Counties.

There are lots of ways you can get involved and be a superhero for kids: Run a 5K or participate in one of our fun, at-home virtual racing challenges sponsored by Baylor Scott & White Health!​

The CASA Superhero Run is the opening race for the Austin Distance Challenge. Join the online Creel Law Group Superhero Costume Contest to show off your best superhero skills and attire! Become a Super Fundraiser to help our community’s most vulnerable children!

Kids 12 and under can even join the Kids Council of Heroes for raising $250 or more!

To help our youngest superheroes gear up, CASA will be holding special Super Saturday Facebook Live activities each week through September. To stay up to date on all of their activities, follow them on Facebook and Instagram to help our youngest heroes build up their superpowers!

Sponsored by CASA of Central Texas. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.