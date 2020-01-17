This Bike / Pizza / Coffee Shop Shows Us Their Meteor Logical Bowl

Ticking a couple of boxes on Studio 512: learning some French, making a dough that can be used for lots of goodies … and, of course, then eating them! Jennifer Bartos of Make It Sweet stopped by to show us how to make pâte à choux.

Pâte à choux is great for cream puffs, éclairs and gougères. It's a useful dough to know for any baker, regardless of skill level -- and it always impresses with the way it puffs up in the oven!