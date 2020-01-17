This Bike / Pizza / Coffee Shop Shows Us Their Meteor Logical Bowl

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Foodies, coffee critics and cyclists alike can find common ground at The Meteor. It’s a bike shop, pizza shop, coffee shop, and wine shop all under one roof. From Sun Up to Sun Down, there is always something to start or end the day at The Meteor. Andrew Werth, Director of Cafe Operations, stopped by Studio 512 to show us how The Meteor Logical Bowl is made. For more information on their menus, beverages, and programming you can call the number on your screen, or visit them online at www.espressochampagnechainlube.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss