This BEAUTIFUL Austin Restaurant is Kicking Off A Rooftop Sunset Series For The Fall

Want to have a tasty BBQ sauce to pair with your ribs? Chef Jo Chan from Eberly has a recipe that will make your cookout a success.
Ingredients include:
- BBQ sauce base
- Whiskey
- Ground cumin
- Worcestershire
- Chipotle in Adobo
- Black Pepper
- Salt”
Sunset Session returns, hosted by Eberly, a recurring monthly music series with performaces by locally and nationally recognized artists.
The series benefits the SIMS Foundation, a local non-profit providing mental health and addiction recovery services for Austin musicians, music industry professionals, and their families in an effort to support the well-being of the Austin music community.
The first Sunset Session kicks off Sunday, Sept.1 located at Eberly’s private rooftop. Tickets are on sale now for the September 1 session.
Artist Lineup:
September 1: The Texas Gentlemen – Opener: Sir Woman (Kelsey of Wild Child)
September 29: Jackie Venson – Opener: Midcentury
November 3: Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears – Opener: Mamahawk
December 1: TBA – Opener: TBA
Eberly is located on South Lamar Boulevard. You can keep up to date about events by visiting www.eberlyaustin.com or by following Eberly on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @EberlyATX.