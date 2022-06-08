Thinkery, a local children’s museum that has been serving Central Texas for almost 40 years, is celebrating the opening of its first new exhibit since the pandemic, called “Notion of Motion!” CEO Andy Bell spoke with Studio 512 about what Thinkery is up to, including current community partnerships.

“Thinkery is Austin’s premiere children’s museum and THE philanthropic play-based STEAM learning hub of Central Texas. Thinkery has been in Austin for decades, serving hundreds of thousands of children and their families each year. We are leading the future of play-based learning in Central Texas through education research partnerships and innovative, state-of-the art STEAM exhibits – which is why we are so excited to bring ‘Notion of Motion,’ an interactive gallery inspired by the scientific wonders of Newton, Galileo, and the brilliant minds of pioneers in STEAM, to the museum.

“Thinkery is thrilled to celebrate the major museum refresh – its first since the beginning of the pandemic – and invites the entire Central Texas community to come experience the swaying pendulums, spinning discs, dancing rope, musical wheels and hands-on STEAM experiments designed for children of all ages. We are dedicated to growing impact in early learner and STEAM education through dynamic experiences and innovative, research-based, state-of-the art STEAM exhibits.

“We enthusiastically encourage the Central Texas community to visit us – come see ‘Notion of Motion’ in action and witness Central Texas children cultivate a lifelong passion for learning and discovery. Thinkery is a non-profit that is laser-focused on making sure ALL Central Texas children have access to STEAM. We have a variety of programs to support the effort, including our ‘Open Door Initiative,’ which provides free and discounted admission to Thinkery and its inspirational play-based learning programs.”

See the museum – now hosting summer hours, which includes late nights (to 8 p.m.) on Tuesdays and free community hours on Sundays – and learn more about the mission at ThinkeryAustin.org.