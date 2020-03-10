Thinkery Hosts “Two Scientists Walk Into A Bar” At 19 Austin Area Bars

Two scientists walk into a bar…sounds like the setup for a joke, right?
Well, it’s not…Calla McCulley, Dr. Laurel Raffington, and Andy Marinec joined us to talk about this upcoming series.

This Thursday Thinkery is hosting a special ALL-WOMEN edition of “Two Scientists Walk Into A Bar”

Thinkery will be out at 19 bars and restaurants around Austin, with two volunteer STEAM professionals at each location ready to chat about a variety of science topics.

It’s an opportunity for the public to “de-mystify” science and have a friendly, informal conversation about the many ways STEAM topics impact our lives.

For more information and to find out what bars are participating go to ThinkeryAustin.org/2Scientists

