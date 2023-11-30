Thinkery, Austin’s non-profit children’s museum, is celebrating 40 years! In honor of the holidays – and their birthday – the folks at Thinkery are hosting fun events all December long. Priscilla Cortez, Chief Advancement Officer at Thinkery, joined Studio 512 to talk about what to expect.

Priscilla says, “Gingerbread workshops are back! We’ve teamed up with Lady Quackenbush’s Cakery to create a selection of yummy gingerbread kits you can build and decorate at home or at a Thinkery workshop. This is a great opportunity for kids to get creative, use STEAM skills…and most importantly, spend time working together with loved ones.

“For the adult crowd (21 and up), Jingle Booze is going to be a rockin’ time! It’s back by popular demand, and it’s a fun chance for Thinkery fans to come enjoy our fantastic space. Jingle Booze is taking place on Tuesday, December 19th from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

“With ‘giving season’ in full swing, we kicked off a ‘Cheers to 40 Years!‘ giving drive to celebrate our birthday! Our goal is to raise $200K by the end of the year. As a philanthropic non-profit focused on bringing joyful learning to all Central Texas children and their families, funds raised will provide critical unrestricted support for Thinkery’s museum exhibits, activities, and child-, family- and educator-focused programs.

“We are celebrating 40 years on Sunday, December 10th, at Thinkery with a huge birthday bash! We encourage the entire community to come and join in on the festivities. Our giving drive will still be going strong and this party doubles as the grand opening of Toy Joy @ Thinkery. We are thrilled to collaborate with another Austin staple to bring amazing toys and joyful learning to Thinkery.

Thinkery’s holiday hours:

o Thursday, Dec. 21 – GA Extended Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

o Museum closed – Dec. 24th & 25th

o Wednesday Dec. 27th & Thursday Dec. 28th – GA Extended Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

o Dec 31st – museum closed to GA – only open for NYE celebration

o Museum closed – January 1st

o Wednesday Jan 3rd & Thursday Jan 4th – GA Extended Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

