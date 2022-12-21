‘Tis the season for holiday happenings and Domain NORTHSIDE in North Austin is going all out with festive fun!
December happenings below:
Holiday Tree Light Show
- Now – Dec. 25th | Times Vary
- Domain NORTHSIDE – across from Apple
- From Sunday, Nov. 19th to Dec. 25th, stop by the NORTHSIDE holiday tree and enjoy a beautiful holiday tree light show every hour on the hour: Saturdays are noon to 9 p.m., Sundays are noon to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Christmas Eve & Day are from noon to 6 p.m. The Holiday Tree is located next to The Lawn, across the street from Apple.
NORTHSIDE North Pole
- Now – Jan. 2nd
- Domain NORTHSIDE
- Throughout Domain NORTHSIDE, get into the holiday spirit with the beautiful holiday decorations, located at various spots around the center. When you post photos to Instagram, you’ll be entered to win a shopping spree at Domain NORTHSIDE. To enter – take a photo or Elfie (😉) with any of the holiday decorations, upload your photo to Instagram, geo-tag “Domain NORTHSIDE” + tag @domainNORTHSIDE + #HolidaysatNORTHSIDE.
Letters to Santa
- Now – Dec. 24th
- Domain NORTHSIDE – next to Culinary Dropout
- Need to get your list to Santa Claus? Visit the NORTHSIDE Santa House between Culinary Dropout and Valencia’s Tex-Mex! Drop off your Letters to Santa from Sunday, Nov. 20th through Dec. 24th. For every Letter to Santa submitted, NORTHSIDE will donate $1 to The SAFE Alliance. The SAFE Alliance exists to stop abuse for everyone by serving the survivors of child abuse, sexual assault, trafficking, and domestic violence.
Season’s Greetings Selfie Wall
- Now – Dec. 27th
- Domain NORTHSIDE – next to YETI
- Season’s Greetings! Take a selfie at the all-new holiday selfie wall! Located on Palm Way, across from the Lawn, near YETI. Scan the QR code and snap a pic in front of the selfie wall, upload your photo to Instagram and tag #DomainNORTHSIDE, @DomainNORTHSIDE and geotag DomainNORTHSIDE to be featured on the center’s page.