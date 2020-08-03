There’s An App For That: Celebrating Bao’d Up’s 3rd Anniversary

Related Content Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day With Bao’d Up Video

Bao’d Up, a modern Chinese restaurant group specializing in baozi and Chinese comfort food, celebrating its third anniversary. The announcement comes on the heels of opening a fourth location in north Austin and launching an app to facilitate contact-free curbside take out and delivery services.

To commemorate three years, each Bao’d Up restaurant will feature a trio of pan-seared bao for $9.49. The three fillings include brisket, buffalo chicken and egg custard. Pan searing the outside of a steamed bao adds a delightfully crispy texture to the traditionally soft and fluffy bun.

The restaurant’s new app facilitates contact-free service and is available to download from the App Store and Google Play Store. Technology has always been important to Bao’d Up since co-founder Alex Wu came from a tech start up.

Rosie and Steph made multiple meals out of the baozi this weekend — so delish! Learn more about Bao’d up on their website.