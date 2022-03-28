January Wiese, Executive Director for Texas Hill Country Wineries, joined Rosie and Steph to talk about the upcoming Wine & Wildflower Journey, which will be happening this year from March 28th through April 22nd at over 40 wineries in the picturesque Texas Hill Country.

This event is the second of four self-guided passport events Texas Hill Country Wineries hosts throughout the year, allowing consumers to experience a world of wine at a variety of participating wineries. With the purchase of a digital Event Passport, consumers can taste at up to four wineries per day over the course of each event, as well as receive exclusive discounts on bottle purchases.

January also showcased a few of the participating member winery’s wines, including the:

* Hilmy Albariño

* Kuhlman Cellars Kuhlmanation Estate White

* Wildseed Vineyards Primrose Rosé

* Ab Astris Apricus Rosé

Passport tickets are $100/couple or $65/individual and are valid for the duration of the celebration. (With the average winery tasting fee being $25/person, the total value of the passport is over $950!) You’ll have 26 days to discover Texas wine and take in the colorful Hill Country wildflowers.

More information, the list of participating wineries and the ticket sales link can be found here.