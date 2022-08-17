The Wine & Food Foundation (WFF) cultivates and invests in the wine and food community through education, appreciation, and enjoyment. WFF creates cutting edge programming and has a robust membership program, aiming to engage a community of wine-lovers and foodies.

We were joined today by Denise Silverman, Executive Director of Wine & Food Foundation, and Joelle Cousins, Certified Sommelier and Wine & Food Foundation Board Member. Joelle took us through a preview of the Wine 101 classes that the foundation is offering, and the steps on how to taste wine.

Wines to taste: Faire La Fete Brut Rose, Cremant de Limoux 2016 & Marchesi di Barolo Nebbiolo

There are 4 steps to wine tasting:

Look: A visual inspection of the wine under neutral lighting

Smell: Identify aromas through breathing through your nose

Taste: Assess both the taste structure (sour, bitter, sweet) and flavors derived from breathing with the back of your nose

Think/Conclude: Develop a complete profile of a wine that can be stored in your long term memory

WFF hosts wine and food events, all while raising funds for the community. To date, WFF has awarded more than $1.6 million in grants, scholarships, education and hospitality industry support.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, WFF has various initiatives and events happening around Austin, including its 36th Annual Rare & Fine Wine Auction on November 5 with Featured Winemaker Paul Hobbs, announcing Lift Collective as the beneficiary of the event for the second year in a row, as well as offering WSET Courses and an IMBIBE Wine 101 Series.

Visit winefoodfoundation.org for more information on how to get involved.