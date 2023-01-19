Texas-based underground indie music collective “The Wheel Workers” have just announced an upcoming Austin tour stop on Thursday, Feb. 2nd, 2023 at Mohawk Austin. “The Wheel Workers” are going to back to their roots: the band started in Austin over two decades ago!

“The Wheel Workers” released a new album in August of 2022, called “Harbor,” (which you can listen to here). According to the band, “Harbor” represents the yearning for comfort, love and relief a lot of people have felt during these past few years.

Cover of “Harbor,” the newest album by “The Wheel Workers,” released in 2022.

The Mohawk show on Feb. 2nd features “Roominghouse Madrigals” and “Thanks Light…” opening, and tickets are on sale now.

The current lineup of “The Wheel Workers” includes lead singer, guitarist, keyboardist, violinist Steven Higginbotham (the longest-standing member and group founder), guitarist and keyboardist Craig Wilkins, keyboardist and singer Erin Rodgers, bassist Zeek Garcia and drummer Kevin Radomski. Their latest record, “Harbor,” was produced by Dan Workman and Steven Higginbotham and recorded at Studio WheelWorks in Houston by Higginbotham, Josh Applebee and Workman. It was mastered by Dave McNair at Dave McNair Mastering and mixed by Dan Workman. All lyrics written by Steven Higginbotham and vocal harmonies performed and co-written by Erin Rodgers, Craig Wilkins, and Alli Villines. Drum parts co-written and performed by Kevin Radomski.