The Well Debuts All Day Menu With Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch & Dinner Favs

Nicole Patouhas, Managing Partner at The Well joined Steph and Rosie to talk about their new all day menu including breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner items.

The Well, downtown Austin’s nutrition-focused and plant-forward culinary team has launched a NEW all day menu featuring fan favorite dishes from breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner. Guests can enjoy classic plates and bites from The Well’s grab-n-go and dining room from 8am to closing.

Menu items feature snacks including the Bread & Butter made with vegan house garlic butter and sea salt, and our classic Avocado Toast made with sunflower, red onion, tomato and everything spice.

All-day salads feature the Vegan Caesar salad with little gem lettuce, cherry tomato, broccoli, green bean, gluten-free croutons and vegan caesar dressing, and the Roasted Beet salad with winter greens, tahini, circus, parsley and dill.

Plates include customer’s favs from Tacos with cassava flour tortillas, avocado, radish chili adobo, lime, salsa verde and cilantro to Roasted Chicken with free-range chicken, shallot, carrot, celery, parsley and truffle jus.

Aside from the all-day menu, The Well’s dinner exclusive plates that are only available for the dinner service include the Mushroom Mole plate with pecans, mint and cassava tortillas and the Grass-Fed Ribeye dish with roasted shallot, watercress and au jus–just to name a few.

Whether you are visiting The Well for a quick bite on the patio or a sit-down brunch or dinner in the dining room, The Well

has something for everyone to fuel the body.

The menu is entirely gluten free. Every ingredient is non-GMO and free of soy, peanut, trans fat, and refined sugar. The

kitchen only utilizes olive, coconut, and avocado oils.

For more information visit

www.eatwellatx.com

or follow The Well on Instagram @eatwellatx