The Well Debuts A Nutrition Focused ‘Feel Good’ Brunch Menu

The Well, downtown Austin’s top tier nutrition-focused and plant-forward culinary team is serving up a NEW ‘feel good’ brunch menu centered around clean ingredients without sacrificing the bold flavors of your favorite brunch dishes. Starting on October 2, The Well will be offering the ultimate brunch experience in their new dining room which officially opened in early August for dinner service.

Austinites can indulge in brunch classics with a nutrition-focused twist featuring local and sustainably farmed ingredients. To round out the full brunch menu, The Well is continuing their better-for-you beverage program with brunch-inspired cocktails with nutrient-rich ingredients such as in-house cold pressed organic juices and bloody mix, and utilizing only natural sugars like agave, honey, dates, and coconut sugar.

Whether you are visiting The Well for a quick bite on the patio or a sit-down brunch or dinner in the dining room, The Well has something for everyone to fuel the body. The menu is entirely gluten and dairy-free. Every ingredient is non-GMO and free of soy, peanut, trans fat, and refined sugar. The kitchen only utilizes olive, coconut, and avocado oils. Brunch is available for dine in and take out.

