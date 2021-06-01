The ‘Wayside School’ Series, ‘Holes’ & More: Austin-Based Children’s Author Louis Sachar Talks About His Career

Award-winning American author Louis Sachar, who lives in Austin, spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry about the inspiration for his popular “Wayside School” series and what made him start writing. He addressed the gap between the original stories and “Wayside School: Beneath the Cloud of Doom,” which was just published in 2020.

Sachar also shared his take on the balance between education and fun to engage kids, as well as his writing process: schedule, discipline, and how the stories evolve. Lastly, he shared insight on “Fuzzy Mud” and upcoming projects. Spoiler: he’s still writing! Learn more about him, his entire list of works and what he’s up to next at LouisSachar.com.