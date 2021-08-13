The W Austin & Lick Honest Ice Creams Partner During Austin Pride To Support Out Youth

As we head into the weekend, The W Hotel Austin and Lick Honest Ice Cream are teaming up with a tasty collaboration that gives back!

Starting today, August 13, 2021, TRACE (the restaurant at the W) will be serving delicious, boozy ice-cream floats created by Lick and the W’s mixology team.

The sweetest part of this partnership is a portion of the weekend’s proceeds will be donated to Out Youth, an Austin-based organization that offers support and resources to the youth of all sexual orientations and gender identities.

There are two flavors on the menu: The Orange Cream Dream Float and the Lemon Lavender Float. The floats feature local ingredients and spirits in combination with Lick’s Lemon Lavender Ice Cream and Honey Vanilla Bean Ice Cream. Yum!







Keep in mind, the boozy-ice cream floats will only be available this weekend, August 13th through August 15th.