The Ultimate Pool Party With Sara Chalmers Elite Events

Who doesn’t love a pool party to keep things cool in the summer? Sara Chalmers stopped by Studio 512 to talk to us about throwing a party your friends and family will always remember.

Some quick tips that Sara suggests to keep everyone safe: no glass around the pool, pick allergy-safe snacks and make sure you offer plenty of ways to keep people hydrated! Allergy-safe snacks can be both tasty and healthy, like vegan muffins, veggie sticks and pretzels and hummus.

Sara also has some great recommendation for a drink that can be utilized in multiple ways! It’s a mocktail recipe, but it can also become the base for a cocktail, or even a popsicle for your guests.

Ingredients:

Strawberries

4 Mint Sprigs

Juice Of 1 Lime

1 TBSP Honey

Sparkling Water

Ice

Sara Chalmers Elite Events is a one-stop event planning service offering curated packages, such as in-home spa parties and performers for children’s events. They also create custom events for gender reveals, bridal or baby showers, corporate events, birthdays, concerts and festivals, and bachelorette parties. Learn more at www.crownsandcapeseliteevents.com.