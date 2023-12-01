The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is a charitable organization that was founded in tribute to New York Fire Department firefighter, Stephen Siller, who died during the September 11th attacks in 2001. Stephen’s brother, Frank Siller, is the Chairman and CEO of the foundation, and he spoke with Studio 512 about how the organization honors Stephen’s legacy.

Would you share Stephen’s story with us, and the reason the organization has the name Tunnel to Towers?

“Firefighter Stephen Gerard Siller was the youngest of seven children born to Mae and George Siller. At the age of eight, Stephen lost his father, and a year and a half later his mother passed away, leaving him an orphan to be raised by his older siblings. For a while Stephen went through a period of struggle, but thanks to the love of his siblings, and the values instilled in him by his parents, he grew up to be an extraordinary individual and dedicated firefighter. More than most, he knew that time was precious and accomplished much in his 34 years.

“On September 11th, 2001, Stephen, who was assigned to Brooklyn’s Squad 1, had just finished his shift and was on his way to play golf with his brothers when he got word over his scanner of a plane hitting the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Upon hearing the news, Stephen called his wife Sally and asked her to tell his brothers he would catch up with them later. He returned to Squad 1 to get his gear.

“Stephen drove his truck to the entrance of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, but it had already been closed for security purposes. Determined to carry out his duty, he strapped 60 lbs. of gear to his back, and raced on foot through the tunnel to the Twin Towers, where he gave up his life while saving others.

“Stephen had everything to live for; a great wife, five wonderful children, a devoted extended family, and friends. Stephen’s parents were lay Franciscans and he grew up under the guiding philosophy of St. Francis of Assisi, whose encouraging and inspirational phrase ‘while we have time, let us do good’ were words that Stephen lived by. Stephen’s life and heroic death serve as a reminder to us all to live life to the fullest and to spend our time here on earth doing good – this is his legacy.”

Tell us about the Tunnel to Towers Season of Hope.

“Tunnel to Towers just launched our 5th Annual Season of Hope. Throughout the holiday season, we’re giving 40 mortgage-free homes to fallen first responder families, Gold Star families, & catastrophically injured veterans across the country.”

Can you share the story of one of the families you are helping with this year’s Season of Hope?

“We started our Season of Hope with a pledge to pay off the mortgage on the Clarksville, Tennessee home of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen Dwyer. CW3 Dwyer and four fellow crew members tragically lost their lives on November 10th, 2023, when their Blackhawk helicopter crashed during training over the Mediterranean Sea. He is survived by his wife, Allie, and three sons.”

You recently opened the Tunnel to Towers Houston Veterans Village for veterans experiencing homelessness. Can you tell us about that?

“Tunnel to Towers has just celebrated the grand opening of our Houston Veterans Village with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedication of the newly-renovated facility that will house and service more than 100 veterans. The Houston Veterans Village is a fully converted 161-room hotel and is the newest location for T2T’s Homeless Veteran Program, which aims to eradicate veteran homelessness by providing housing and services to Veterans who are homeless across America. The facility will provide both permanent and transitional housing for hundreds of veterans in Houston and the surrounding areas. The property is equipped with a comprehensive living center on the first floor which offers veterans a litany of supportive services.”

Learn more about the incredible work that the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is doing at T2T.org, and be sure to follow along on social media, @Tunnel2Towers.

This segment is paid for by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.