The Travel Mom Takes A Road Trip Through California

The holidays are on the horizon and that means many people are thinking about traveling. There is not a better person to ask for suggestions than our friend, Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom. She is taking a special road trip to California with her bestie Lifestyle Expert Tommy DiDario and thinks it is a great way to travel this holiday season. Kaufman is also pushing a vacation giveaway to The Beverly Hilton Hotel!

The pair are checking out sights and attractions in Anaheim, San Diego and Los Angeles.

Find out more travel tips and destinations at TheTravelMom.com. For more information about California, go to VisitCalifornia.com.

This segment is paid for by The Travel Mom and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.