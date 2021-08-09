The Travel Mom Shares Why Puerto Vallarta Is A Top Destination For A Family Vacation

As more people return to travel, there are questions about visiting Mexico. Emily Kaufman, the Travel Mom, spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry while she was staying in Puerto Vallarta and shared some answers.

Kaufman also discussed activities to enjoy in Puerto Vallarta for both the adventurous and those who just wanna relax.

Find out more travel tips at TheTravelMom.com. Also, for more information on Puerto Vallarta, visit VisitPuertoVallarta.com.

This segment is paid for by TheTravelMom.com and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.