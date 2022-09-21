Summer and RV vacations go hand in hand. Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about why the fall season is a terrific time to get away in an RV.

Kaufman discussed what she loves about an RV vacation, what makes RVshare a great platform, how campsites have evolved, categories for the first-ever Campies Awards, giveaways, and more.

Kaufman has partnered with RVshare to giveaway $500 towards renting your own RV. The giveaway ends Sept. 23 at 3 p.m. PST.

Learn more on social media @TheTravelMom on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

This segment is paid for by The Travel Mom and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.