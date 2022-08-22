Railroad fans of all ages will converge on the Palmer Events Center in Austin for the annual Austin Train Show, August 27 and 28.

The show continues an Austin tradition which first began 49 years ago in 1973. There will be something for everyone with over 25,000 square feet of operating model railroads (including Legos), over a hundred vendor tables, clinics for model railroaders of all skills levels, even a ride on the Kiddie Express!

Visitors can also enter a raffle to win several railroad-related items, including a complete, landscaped HO-scale layout! A self-guided tour of several exceptional model railroads throughout the Austin area will also be available.

The show is sponsored by the Austin Model Railway Society, a non-profit organization dedicated to sharing the enjoyment of model railroading as a creative hobby and educating the public about the importance of railroads to the development of the nation.

Hours are 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM on Saturday, August 27, and 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM on Sunday, August 28.

Admission is $8 per person (valid both days), with children twelve and under free.

For more information see https://austintrainshow.org/.