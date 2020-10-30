The Top Issues For Latinos Before Election Day With UnidosUS Latino Voters

According to a new poll conducted by UnidosUS and Latino Decisions, COVID-19 is one of the top electoral issues for Latino voters. This comes as no surprise considering the pandemic has disproportionately affected Latino communities both health-wise and economically. Many in Latino communities are essential workers, however millions of Americans have been cut out from the government’s response. In addition, the recent poll shows growing concern among Latinos about their ability to have access to health care during this unprecedented pandemic. Nationally, 71% of Latino voters said they are concerned that they will not be able to afford testing or treatment if they get sick, while 65% said they were concerned about losing their existing health care coverage.

For more information visit AdelanteUnidos.com.

Sponsored by UnidosUS Latino Voters. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.