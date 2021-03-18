The Texas Wine & Wildflower Journey Starts On March 22nd And We Have All The Details

The weather is warm, the wildflowers are in bloom and its time for the Wine & Wildflower Journey! January Wiese from Texas Hill Country Wineries joined us to share all the details!

The journey starts March 22nd and goes through April 16th in the picturesque Texas Hill Country, sipping and sampling award winning wines at unique Hill Country Wineries. Savor all that Texas Wine Country has to offer this Spring and join us for one day or all twenty-six on this self-guided tour.

All of these benefits for a ticket price of $100/couple or $65/individual. The average winery tasting fee is $25/person, making the total value of your passport over $950! You’ll cover the cost of your passport, couple or individual, by just visiting and tasting at 4 wineries on the first day. Your Wine & Wildflower ticket is already saving you money, not including discounts on wine purchases! The limit to 4 winery tastings a day with your ticket is a way for THCW to promote responsible drinking during the events. We do hope you can take your time and enjoy each winery more this way, instead of rushing through tastings and getting to the next stop. This allows for a more intimate experience at each winery, enjoying the wines and the people.

Each order will include a custom barcode that serves as your Digital Wine & Wildflower Journey Passport ticket. This barcode will be emailed to you upon completing your purchase and will be scanned at each participating winery you visit. Each day you can taste and get scanned at four participating wineries total, visiting each winery once during the event. You have 26 days to enjoy 43 wineries in the beautiful Texas Wine Country, tasting your favorite wines and getting exclusive discounts!

Passport Ticket Prices

Couples Passport – $100.00

Individual Passport – $65.00

Passport Benefits

26 Days to explore the Texas Hill Country at your own pace

Complimentary tastings at each participating winery with a limit of 4 wineries a day (one tasting for singles, two tastings for couples – couples are ANY two people but both must be present together for tastings, tastings may vary at each winery)

15% discount on 3 bottle purchases

For more information or to purchase your passport click here.