The Texas Book Festival Releases 15 Authors for 2019 Lineup

The Texas Book Festival announced fifteen authors who will appear at the highly anticipated 2019 Texas Book Festival on October 26 and 27, including John Hodgman, bestselling author, actor, and humorist; award-winning writer and producer on the hit shows When They See Us and Empire Attica Locke; Newbery Medalist, poet, and New York Times bestselling author of 21 books Kwame Alexander; Hafsah Faizal, bestselling Young Adult author; award-winning essayist and novelist Kristen Arnett; and Saeed Jones, award-winning writer and poet.

“We’re kicking off our 2019 Festival season with a list of exciting names that represent the breadth and diversity of what people will find at our annual Festival,” says Lois Kim, executive director of the Texas Book Festival. “We are also thrilled to announce the Texas artist whose innovative work will be featured on our official poster, Dave McClinton.”

The full list of fifteen authors, along with the works they will present during the Festival Weekend, includes the following:

Aarti Namdev Shahani Here We Are: American Dreams, American Nightmares Alexander McCall-Smith The Land of Long Lost Friends Attica Locke Heaven, My Home Ben Mezrich Bitcoin Billionaires Hafsah Faizal We Hunt the Flame Jericho Brown The Tradition John Hodgman Medallion Status: True Stories from Secret Room Kristen Arnett Mostly Dead Things Kwame Alexander The Undefeated Marie Arana Silver, Sword, and Stone: Three Crucibles in the Latin American History Oscar Cásares Where We Come From Saeed Jones How We Fight for Our Lives Cassy Joy Garcia Cook Once, Eat All Week Susan Choi Trust Exercise William McRaven Sea Stories: My Life in Special Operations

In addition to the above authors, the 2019 TBF lineup will feature more than 250 celebrated and emerging writers, including journalists, artists, scientists, and more.

The Festival Weekend includes acclaimed authors at readings, panel discussions, and signings; exhibitor booths and food vendors; tents and venues, including cooking, C-SPAN, children’s entertainment, and the return of the Latinx Lit Tent.

Spread throughout the grounds of the State Capitol and along Austin’s iconic Congress Avenue, the 2019 Texas Book Festival Weekend will take place on October 26 and 27, 2019.

For more information on the Texas Book Festival, please visit texasbookfestival, and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @texasbookfest.