The “Super Silly Wash Your Hands Dance” Book For Kids & Real Advice For Adults With Child Life On Call

Katie Taylor is a local mom and a Certified Child Life Specialist, who has recently written a fun book for kiddos called the “Super Silly Wash Your Hands Dance,” featuring animals (picked by her 4-year-old son) on a hand-washing adventure!

Katie also has a podcast, Child Life On Call, which features parents of children that have an illness or medical condition. It can be accessed wherever you find your podcasts, or on her website at www.childlifepodcast.com.

Katie is hosting virtual sessions for parents who want coaching and support during this time. Sessions are a 30-minute video call with specific strategies to help their unique kids cope during this challenging period. If parents are interested, they can reach out to Katie at childlifeoncall@gmail.com to schedule.

Katie says, “As adults, we are living in a world that feels out of control in so many ways. If we are feeling this way, imagine how our kids feel. That’s why it’s so important for parents to recognize how we can support our children in an easy, effective and positive way.”

Katie has been a child life specialist for over 10 years and has worked in both inpatient and outpatient settings and with both chronically and acutely ill children and their families. She helps children and their families navigate unexpected and difficult situations. As a child life specialist, she works as a part of the healthcare team to advocate for children’s needs and provide support to make their experience as easy as possible. She uses developmentally appropriate education and teaches coping skills to both kids and their parents.

