Did you know that Austin has a STUFFED Animal Rescue Foundation (SARF)? Founder Wendy Mitchell joined Studio 512 to talk about her mission to spread love to stuffies across the area.

The website for The SARF is very tongue-in-cheek…in fact, it looks very much like an actual animal shelter site! You can click on telemedicine appointments to start stuffy repairs, learn about recent adoptions/rehabilitations and more.

The SARF offers adoption events, petting zoos, repair services and spa days. Spa days include a good soak, refluffing/restuffing, posture correction, de-matting…and lots of pictures on Instagram to honor your stuffy’s big day.

If you want to donate – or adopt! – Wendy would like to hear from you. Go to TheSARF.org to get started.