The Steam Team Starts Donation Deal For Austin FC’s 4ATX Foundation

Co-Owner of The Steam Team Josh Lasch sat down with Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about his company’s history, how they helped Austin when disaster struck and an exciting new donation to help youth soccer in the area and more.

“We are a homegrown family business started in Austin in 1983 and are proud supporters of Austin FC because they align with the same values being rooted in the community,” Lasch said.

The Steam Team helped the city recover when the winter storm hit in February. It restored and rebuilt hundreds of homes and businesses. They did the water damage cleanup and construction, working 24 hours a day/7 days a week, driving through the snowstorm and ice to help people out in the city.

The team doesn’t just clean carpets, which is actually a small part of their business. 80% of it is water/fire damage clean-up and repair.

Most importantly, they’re doing a donation for the 4ATX Foundation, run by Austin FC.

Follow this link to donate: 4atx.NetworkForGood.com/Projects/101094-4atx-Foundation. All you have to do is say “4ATX” when you call to schedule cleaning and The Steam Team will donate 10% of what they spend back to the foundation for the month of May.

