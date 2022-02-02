The Stand Together Tour Featuring Award-Winning Band Newsboys Comes To Austin Saturday, Feb. 5

The award-winning and chart-topping band Newsboys are coming to Austin, TX on February 5 — the second night of their “Stand Together” tour. The show begins at 7 p.m. and will be held at LifeAustin Mueller church.

Newsboys Drummer Duncan Phillips joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the band, the tour, and more.

Phillips discussed what fans can expect from the upcoming show in Austin, what will make this show stand out from others, what his experience has been like as drummer of the Newsboys, including some memorable moments.

More about the show

“Opening acts will be Danny Gokey, Mac Powell (formerly of Third Day), and Adam Agee. Concertgoers will get to experience the unparalleled high-energy show Newsboys offer every night they take the stage, and get to hear many of their biggest hits along with newer songs from their latest album, Stand, such as the title track and the album’s debut radio single, ‘Magnetic.'”

“Each concert stop offers VIP Gold Circle tickets, which include early entry to the concert along with the best seating along with an exclusive VIP lanyard. Also included is a pre-show meet & greet and photo opportunity with Newsboys, Danny Gokey, Mac Powell, and Adam Agee.”

More about the band

“Newsboys are one of the biggest bands in Christian music history, having sold more than ten million units across 23 recordings and garnering boundless accolades, including one RIAA® Platinum certification and eight Gold certifications, 33 No. 1 radio hits, four GRAMMY® nominations, two American Music Award nominations, and multiple Dove Awards. For over three decades, the band has toured extensively throughout the world to present their unparalleled high-energy shows, from their formation in Australia to their current residence in the United States, and everywhere between. Band members are Michael Tait (vocals), Duncan Phillips (drums), Jeff Frankenstein (keys), and Jody Davis (guitar).”

You can find tickets and more information at NewsBoys.com.

This segment is paid for by Awakening Events and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.