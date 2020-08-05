The “Skye’s” The Limit With Texas Humane Heroes

Every week we introduce you to a new pet looking for their forever home in our Central Texas Vet Pet Of The Week segment. Today, we are introducing you to our new fury friend Skye.

Texas Humane Heroes rescued her yesterday and she is officially up for adoption. This sweet girl is one and half years old and we’re told she is great with other dogs and with kids.

Skye has lots of energy so an active family would be a great fit. She is house trained, and crate trained which is a huge plus!

Find out more about our Pet of the Week and other adoptable pets by clicking HERE.

And help support TXHH by ordering a t-shirt. Proceeds help rescue animals from euthanasia across Texas. Plus, they are very comfortable and SO SOFT.

About Texas Humane Heroes:

Texas Humane Heroes is a no-kill, private, non-profit animal shelter with adoption centers in Leander and Killeen, Texas. They pets from municipal shelters and provide them with love.

They are 100% funded by donations, grants and modest fees.

According to Texas Humane Heroes, “Our vision is to build a system to find a loving home for every Texas pet in need.”

Their Killeen Adoption Center is hosting their monthly low-cost vaccination clinic on August 8 from 9-11a. No appointments required, but masks are required.