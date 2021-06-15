The ‘Share The Love’ Gala Benefiting Manos De Cristo Is Back: Read Here For Tickets, Sponsorships & More

Manos De Cristo’s “Share the Love Gala” is returning to Fairmont Austin!

Dubbed “the comeback year,” Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry spoke with Gala Co-Chair Amanda Bonilla and Manos de Cristo Executive Director Julie Ballesteros about the upcoming event.

The gala features a dinner, live/silent auctions, dancing and live music by The Pictures. It supports Manos De Cristo, a local non-profit that supports tens thousands of Central Texans every year.

The mission of Manos de Cristo is to empower low-income individuals with a loving hand of assistance and without regard to age, gender, race, or religious preference. Manos de Cristo promotes dignity and self-reliance by meeting basic needs with food and clothing, providing essential oral care, and furthering educational development. Manos De Cristo’s Mission Statement

The “Share The Love Gala” will take place at Fairmont Austin’s Manchester Ballroom on Saturday, June 26. Registration opens at 6:00 p.m. Find information about attending the event or supporting Manos de Cristo with a sponsorship or donation at ShareTheLoveGala.com.

The following segment is paid for by Manos de Cristo and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.