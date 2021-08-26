The Science Of Cleaning To Take Back Your Social Life With Chef Tregaye Fraser And Ecolab

The Covid-19 pandemic drastically changed our lives, making concerns about public health and hygiene part of our daily lives and a priority when evaluating where we eat, stay, shop and play.

As a mom, Chef Tregaye Fraser wants to ensure the places you visit outside the comfort of your home are committed to cleanliness.

Chef Tregaye, Food Network star and TV host, is teaming up with Ecolab Science Certified to share important information about how businesses are advancing cleaner, safer practices.

Fraser joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about how a business can earn an Ecolab Science Certified seal, how we can get a sense of normalcy back into our lives, what we should look for when we head out to our neighborhood restaurants, grocery stores and hotels, and what businesses are currently participating in the program.

This segment is paid for by Ecolab and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.