“You’re killing me, Smalls!”

Rosie and Steph got a chance to hang out at Treaty Oak Distilling for Alamo Drafthouse’s Rolling Road Show, featuring the stars of the 1993 flick “The Sandlot!”

Rosie loved this movie as a kid, so she and Steph challenged Tom Guiry (Smalls), Chauncey Leopardi (Squints) and Patrick Renna (Ham Porter) to some trivia. Spoiler alert: they did great!

Learn more about future events like this at www.rollingroadshow.com.