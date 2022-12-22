Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Teremana Tequila are Giving Back to First Responders with Complimentary Tacos and French Toast in Round Rock and Austin this month.

In the spirit of giving back this holiday season, Teremana Tequila, the super-premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, has announced the launch of a holiday initiative to honor and feed over 10,000 first responders with its Mana Mobile food and drinks truck.

During the month of December, Teremana and its Mana Mobile truck are traveling through the Southeast, making stops at hospitals and firehouses to honor and share gratitude to the hardworking firefighters and hospital employees.

Check out the local stops on the Mana Mobile’s tour below:

Wednesday, December 28th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center in Round Rock, TX

Thursday, December 29th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center in Austin, TX



Launched in July 2021, the Mana Mobile has traveled the length and breadth of the country, visiting towns, communities, and cities, stopping by military bases, firehouses, and hospitals, across over 40 cities, and has fed upwards of 22,000 first responders.

For more information, visit teremana.com and follow the truck’s tour at #ManaMobile on Instagram and Twitter at @teremana