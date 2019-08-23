The Right Way To Zap A Zit With Austin Skin Plus+

Have you ever had a stubborn zit pop up — maybe at just the wrong time? Carly Pilar with Austin Skin Plus+ says you can pop it on your own, if you have the right tools. The most important thing to do, Carly says, is to start with a clean face.

First, ice the pimple down for 2 minutes, then rest 1 minute, then ice again for 2 minutes. At the end of 4 total minutes of ice, the zit should be flattened, and much less inflamed. If it isn’t, or if it hasn’t reached a white head, leave it alone. You can purchase diabetic lancets from the store in bulk for just a couple of dollars. Be sure to keep these out of the reach of children. They are one-time use, and you can utilize them to create a tiny hole in the pimple, in order for you to pop it. Don’t use your fingers to pop! Carly says she sees “butterfly” scars on people’s faces often — a sign that they’ve used their nails to get rid of their acne. Use Q-tips or two sheets of gauze or tissue paper. Only squeeze until the white portion of the white head comes out. Do not try to clean out clear fluid or blood. Apply spot treatment only after you’ve cleared out the pimple. If you apply it without exorcising the zit completely, it’ll trap the dirt and bacteria in your pores, and actually make it harder to heal.

Learn more about Carly’s no-nonsense approach to skincare at Austin Skin Plus+ on Justin Lane. You can find her online at austinskinplus.com, or on social media. Call (512) 850-8835 for more details.

