The #RenamingRevolution Of Fertility & Motherhood With Dr. Viviana Coles

Dr. Viviana Coles joined Steph to talk about the importance of normalizing sensitivity when it comes to asking about fertility, family planning and motherhood. Gone are the days of singing the outdated rhyme of “first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes baby in a baby carriage.” Dr. Viviana shared advice on how to respond, how to be sensitive around this topic and how to keep the love alive while family planning or raising kids.

In an effort to shine a light on the outdated terminology that women experience throughout fertility and motherhood, Peanut, a social network for women throughout all stages of motherhood, started a viral campaign called the #RenamingRevolution. Dr. Viviana Coles was on the board and assisted with the manual. You can read all about it and get involved here.

For more information on Dr. Viviana you can check out her website DrViviana.com