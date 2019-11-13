The Power Of One For Healthy Holidays With Earn That Body

Kim Eagle of Earn That Body came to Studio 512 to explain what she calls “The Power Of One” for the holidays!

The Power Of One:

1 serving of each food item

1 plate of food, max

1 cocktail

1 glass of water per hour of the dinner/party

1-hour workout that day

1 veggie with dinner, minimum!

Kim says, “The goal is to NOT over eat and gain 5 pounds at Thanksgiving, so you can wake up feeling awesome to shop the next day!”

To learn more about Kim’s services, check out her website at www.earnthatbody.com. You can also give her a follow on social media, @EarnThatBody, for inspiration.