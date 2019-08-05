The Perfect Pair With The Austin Winery

Steph recently stopped by The Austin Winery to taste through their summer selection and get pairing tips from winemaker Cooper Anderson. The Austin Winery has recently partnered with Puli-Ra for monthly food and wine pairing events.

The partnership is called Supper Club SZN is a monthly, pop-up dinner hosted at The Austin Winery by Puli-Ra. Each dinner is a pre-fixed menu that is centered around a family meal and paired with wines and a curated playlist to set the mood.

For more information about their events, head to TheAustinWinery.Com.