The Peached Tortilla with Eric Silverstein

The 2019 Texas Book Festival is coming up this week featuring more than 300 celebrated writers. Eric Silverstein of The Peached Tortilla and Bar Peached stopped by Studio 512 to show us a recipe from his new cook book, “The Peached Tortilla: Modern Asian Comfort Food From Tokyo to Texas.”

The Texas Book Festival is taking place in the grounds of the Texas State Capitol building on Saturday, October 26 and will continue into Sunday.

You can checkout the full lineup of authors by visiting www.TexasBookFestival.org.