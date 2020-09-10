The Paramount Theatre Welcomes Patrons Back With Their Classic Film Series

The Paramount Theatre’s annual Classic Film Series is returning for the 45th year, starting

this Friday, September 11.

After closing for six months, the Paramount will be opening its doors operating at only 25% capacity, leaving plenty of room for social distancing in the historic movie palace.



While the series promises to play classic hits from Spike Lee to Hitchcock, Film Programmer Stephen Jannise has curated a number of timely choices this season.



The films kick off with a “Power to Choose” theme this election year with showings of “Casablanca” on September 11th and 12th, followed by “Cabaret” and “Do the Right Thing” on September 13th.

Tickets are on sale now and can be found, along with the full film program, online.

Check Out Paramount’s 90’s/00’s Romantic Comedy Movie Trivia:

Question: In Sweet Home Alabama, what did Earl Smooter say was the “state bird of Alabama”?

Answer: Mosquito

Question: In the Princess Bride, what answer does Westley give each time the Princess Bride asks for something?

Answer: As you wish.

Question: Which of Taylor Swift’s former/current boyfriends auditioned for the role of Sam (Liam Neeson’s son) in Love Actually?

a. Joe Jonas

b. Harry Styles

c. Joe Alwyn

d. Calvin Harris

Answer: C – Joe Alwyn

Question: True or False: Anne Hathaway was originally considered for the role of Giselle in Enchanted.

Answer: False, but Reese Witherspoon and Kate Hudson were.

Question: In She’s All That, for what reality TV show does Brock Hudson break up with Taylor Vaughan so he can join the cast?

Answer: The Real World

Question: Which future Freaks and Geeks star has a cameo in Can’t Hardly Wait?

a. James Franco

b. Jason Segel

c. Seth Rogen

d. Busy Philipps

Answer: B – Jason Segel

Question: In Clueless, what “totally important” designer is Cher wearing when robbed?

Prada Alaia Calvin Klein Chanel

Answer: B – Alaia

Question: In the Wedding Singer, what American rock band is featured on the T-Shirt that Linda is wearing when Robbie tells her to get out of it before she “jinxes the band and they break up”?

Answer: Van Halen

Question: In 10 Things I Hate About You, what book does Heath Ledger say he lost his copy of when he is following Julia Stiles around the bookstore?

Answer: The Feminine Mystique

FINAL QUESTION

Question: What Early 00s hit had the original title of “Large’s Arc”?

Answer: Garden State