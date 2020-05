The Paramount Theatre volunteer ushers turned 550 of the Theatre’s T-Shirts into face masks. The masks were given to Austin charity organizations like Central Texas Food Bank, Austin Disaster Relief Network, and Community First! Village.

To learn more about The Paramount Theatre go to their website for more details.



