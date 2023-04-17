The Paramount Theatre and The Little Gay Shop are thrilled to bring Big Gay Nights Out to the historic Paramount Theatre and Moontower Just For Laughs Austin comedy fest. Big Gay Nights Out creates a pre-show space for folks looking for a chance to connect with like-minded, arts-loving community members, mingle with their friends, and just have a great start to their night.

What better way to see some of your favorite queer artists across comedy, music, drag, and beyond? The Paramount Theatre’s mezzanine Houdini Lounge, Stateside at the Paramount, and Moontower Comedy club spaces around town will transform prior to shows to feature good vibes, good music, specialty cocktails, and an exclusive chance to browse unapologetically gay merch since these nights will bring the Little Gay Shop directly to you!

“We want you to get rowdy, we want you to feel comfortable, we want you to feel just how much this space is for you,” says Ryan Thompson, Paramount Theatre’s Marketing Communications and Partnerships Manager. “It’s for the girls, the gays, the allies, the queers and everyone in-between.”

“The Little Gay Shop exists to support and uplift queer identifying creatives in all mediums, so we are so excited to be partnering with the Paramount to continue this mission. For too long, queer artists, comics, musicians, performers, and creators have been overlooked, and underrepresented, so we are so excited to help break down these barriers to give them the recognition and platform they deserve,” says Justin Galicz, The Little Gay Shop’s Co-Founder and Co-Owner.

In addition to Paramount and Stateside shows, Big Gay Nights Out will also be at multiple Moontower Comedy Just For Laughs Austin queer club shows this year, running Wednesday, April 19th through Sunday, April 22nd. The comedy fest–now in its 12th year–is produced by Paramount staff and takes over 10+ venues across downtown Austin every April. The fest is known for deftly balancing star power, cult favorites, emerging talent, and local, Austin-based favorites.

Big Gay Nights Out at Moontower Just For Laughs Austin comedy fest will include:

–“Cheers, Queers!” Showcase | Wednesday, April 19 at 6pm | Creek & The Cave

–Guy Branum | Wednesday, April 19 at 9:30pm | Higbie’s

–Ashley Gavin | Thursday, April 20 at 8pm | 800 Congress

–Y’all Gay Podcast Live | Friday, April 21 at 7:30pm | Higbie’s

–“Cheers, Queers!” Showcase | Friday, April 21 at 9:30pm | Higbie’s

–Punkie Johnson | Saturday, April 22 at 9pm | Parker Jazz

Big Gay Nights Out at the Paramount & Stateside Theatres will include:

–Cameron Esposito | Saturday, May 6 at 7pm | Stateside at the Paramount

–Billy Porter | Tuesday, May 9 at 8pm | Paramount Theatre

–Emily King | Tuesday, May 23 at 8pm | Paramount Theatre

With more to be announced soon!

Prior to each happy hour, there will be a chance to win tickets to these shows via The Little Gay Shop and Paramount Theatre’s Instagram. If you don’t win the giveaway, fret not as there are single tickets available at austintheatre.org. You can also purchase tickets at the Paramount Theatre box office or by calling 512-474-1221.

To stay on top of the latest news regarding Big Gay Nights Out, follow The Little Gay Shop on Instagram and Facebook @TheLittleGayShop and on Twitter @TheLilGayShop. Be sure to also follow the Paramount Theatre on Instagram and Twitter @ParamountAustin, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paramounttheatre.

###

ABOUT THE PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Originally opened as a vaudeville house in 1915, the historic Paramount Theatre has been a second home for generations upon generations of Austinites to gather, connect, and get inspired. The Paramount currently operates alongside the Stateside Theatre next door under the Austin Theatre Alliance (ATA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

While they present over 550 events annually, the Paramount and Stateside Theatres are so much more than venues. The ATA reaches over 22,000 Central Texas students every year through award-winning Paramount Education programs both in classrooms and in the theatres; produces the Moontower Just For Laugh Austin comedy festival, one of the largest comedy festivals in the nation; hosts the star-studded world premieres of SXSW, Austin Film Festival, and beyond; programs the beloved Summer Classic Film Series, now in its 49th year; and works with experts to ensure the careful preservation of Austin history. The Paramount is one of only 20 theatres left in the entire country that is over 100 years old and still in use as a venue.

ABOUT THE LITTLE GAY SHOP

The Little Gay Shop is a queer marketplace dedicated to empowering and uplifting independent queer-identifying artists and makers. We sell an assortment of books, magazines, art, apparel, and goods from exclusively LGBTQIA+ artists.