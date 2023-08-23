The Paramount Theatre presents:

JOHN WAITE

At The Paramount Theatre

Sunday, August 27, 2023

Doors at 7pm; Show at 8pm

Show Link: https://tickets.austintheatre.org/9228

Show Info: John will be performing his catalogue of hits from his 40 year career as a solo artist, with The Baby’s and Bad English. John Waite’s catalogue of hits features some of the most loved songs of the 80s and 90s – the #1 Worldwide hit ‘Missing You’, The Baby’s ‘Isn’t It Time’ and Bad English ‘When I See You Smile’ rank amongst some of his biggest international hits and are still heard on radio today. Others include ‘Tears’, ‘Change’ and ‘These Times Are Hard For Lovers’. ‘Every Step Of The Way’ and ‘If Anybody Had A Heart’ appeared on the soundtrack to the 1986 Demi Moore film About Last Night. ‘Deal for Life’, penned by Martin Page and Bernie Taupin, was featured in the Days Of Thunder soundtrack. As a solo artist and as the lead singer of The Baby’s and Bad English, John Waite was a fixture of album-oriented rock radio stations during the ’70s and ’80s. John Waite had a talent for power ballads and driving arena rock, occasionally touching on new wave-styled power pop as well.